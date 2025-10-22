Sterling’s Club is Set to Debut in Naples

Mark your calendars, Naples! Sterling’s Club, an exclusive private members club housed within The Carnelian, is set to debut in mid-2027.
Sterling’s Club will sit on the sixth floor of The Carnelian, an all-suite, all-club-level, five-star boutique property in the heart of Naples. This private enclave will be the epicenter of entertainment, fine dining, and socializing. Highlights of Sterling’s Club include:
Dining
Sterling’s will feature an all-day dining and entertainment venue, The Club Room, in addition to The Dining Room, which will serve nightly dinner and weekend brunch.
The Champagne Bar boasts a curated selection of rare vintage Champagnes paired with sushi and crudo, while The Wine Cellar boasts a $1 million dollar wine collection and private wine lockers for members, accompanied by in-house Court of Master Sommeliers.
Boulevardier, an intimate cigar lounge, offers small-batch spirits, and the sultry speakeasy Jetlag serves theatrical craft cocktails while immersing guests into a retro-aviation experience.
Culture
Live shows, curated art events, and intimate gatherings will be made possible through partnerships with Artis–Naples and Gulfshore Playhouse. Members can also enjoy The Drawing Room, a private corner to work, read, or lounge. Plus, peruse the rare book collection.
Wellness
The 23,000-square-foot Wellness Club will be available to members and hotel guests. Members can access complimentary private training and a Hydrotherapy Zone featuring a hammam, cold plunge, and infrared salt sauna. The spa will feature eight treatment rooms, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, beauty services, and a sports suite featuring a golf simulator, an honor bar, and a billiards table. Professional trainers and a dedicated lifestyle director will offer curated wellness journeys tailored to members, while the on-site cafe will serve fresh-pressed juices and nutritious bites.
The Rooftop features two experiential pools—one adults-only for relaxation and an active pool. Bookable cabanas will be available for members.
Those interested in becoming members of Sterling’s Club are invited to inquire by visiting sterlingsclub.com.
