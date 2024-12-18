Life Lessons at Boys & Girls Club of Collier County

The Boys & Girls Club of Collier County received a $7,500 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Collier County, allowing it to continue a program to mentor young women. The Junior Women of Initiative (JWOI) program will once again give 15 to 20 middle school girls the opportunity to work alongside adult female mentors in building their self-esteem, confidence, and personal awareness while fostering vital life skills necessary for future success.

To be eligible for the program, which consists of 15 workshops over seven months, candidates undergo an interview process. Selected girls and their parents sign a written commitment to attend all meetings and participate in all activities. Workshops are designed to develop and improve public speaking skills, as well as enhance interpersonal skills through manners, social etiquette, and professional behavior. Mentors are strong, successful women from the local community who volunteer their time helping prepare the young girls for a life in which they can be productive and make a difference in their community.