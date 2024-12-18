Comedian Brian Bates to Perform in Fort Myers

Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers will invite locals, visitors, and guests for an evening of non-stop laughs with comedian Brian Bates in The Workshop January 11.

Known for his Dry Bar Comedy specials, appearances on SiriusXM’s LaughUSA, and performances at The Grand Ole Opry, Bates’ performances resonates with audiences from all walks of life. When not on the road, he joins fellow comedians Nate Bargatze, Aaron Weber, and Dusty Slay as one of the hosts of the NateLand Podcast.

Tickets start at $40 per person and can be purchased here. Guests can enjoy a full bar inside The Workshop with a 2-drink minimum per person. Those looking to make a night of it by dining at one of Luminary Hotel’s restaurants before or after the show can present their TIXR event ticket and enjoy 10 percent-off their bill. After the applause, guests can ride the elevator home by booking a discounted room at Luminary Hotel.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit luminaryhotel.com/events.