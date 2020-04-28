Mother’s Day E-Cards from Louis Vuitton

Celebrate the fashion icon in your life this Mother’s Day with a complimentary, customizable e-card from Louis Vuitton. The fashion empire introduced its #WELVMOMS campaign to honor mothers around the world through times of global social distancing.
The interactive card-making experience can be fully personalized with a choice of card design, custom message, and a festive assortment of iconic Louis Vuitton and Mother’s Day-themed patches and GIFs to add. The quintessential patches include the Flower Trunk, Petite Malle, LV mascot Vivienne, and the iconic monogram.
Visit the fashion house’s website to customize a card for the women in your life.
