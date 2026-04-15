Nature Calls at Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s Community Day

Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s annual Community Day will return May 2! For one day only, guests will enjoy free admission and a full lineup of coastal fun at the Environmental Learning Center. Community Day serves as an opportunity to discover the wildlife, science, and conservation behind 110,000 acres of protected coastal paradise.

Take part in kayak demos and boat rides and face painting and eco-crafts as Charlie Pace performs live music all day. In addition, get hands-on with sea stars, crabs, and more marine life, or hike the reserve’s trails and explore the butterfly garden.

Food trucks and sweet treats will be available to fuel the fun.

On top of the day’s free programming, visitors can register for Community Day Sneak Peek Boat Tours. These 30-minute tours fill up fast and space is limited. Registration is $20 and is available at rookerybay.org/events/community-day.