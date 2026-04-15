Great Wolf Lodge Naples Unveils 2026 Season Pass

Summer vacation is fast approaching, and Great Wolf Lodge Naples is celebrating with the return of its Season Pass.

Designed as an affordable way to keep kids entertained (and beat the heat), the pass offers access to Great Wolf Lodge’s indoor water park. From waterslides and wave pools to lazy rivers and splash pads, Great Wolf Lodge’s 84-degree indoor water park is a family-friendly summer destination.

Beyond the waterpark, the lodge also offers attractions, dining, and complimentary daily activities.

Families can purchase one of two Season Pass options for any lodge in the United States, valid for visits from May 1 to August 31, 2026. Season Passes start at $100.

2026 Season Pass Options:

$350 Unlimited Pass: Valid any day of the week with no blackout dates

Valid any day of the week with no blackout dates $90 Limited Pass: Valid Monday through Friday with select blackout dates, including Memorial Day (May 26); Juneteenth (June 19 and June 20); and July 4.

In addition, with southwest Florida neighborhoods being evacuated due to the current wildfires, Great Wolf Lodge Naples is offering rooms for those directly affected at discounted rates of $99 per night through April 16. This rate applies to Family Suites, which can sleep up to five. Guests can book by calling (866) 462-9653 or via greatwolf.com/naples and use the promotional code “NAPLESRELIEF.”