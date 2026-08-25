Shangri-La Springs Celebrates a Centennial

Shangri-La Springs in Bonita Springs is celebrating its centennial. The hotel’s history spans across multiple owners since it initially opened its doors in 1926. However, its mission of prioritizing healthy lifestyles has never changed. “We want to continue that legacy,” says Shangri-La Springs General Manager Lee Bellamy. “It’s always been about health and wellness. We want to carry on what [former owners] Dr. Charles Gnau and R.J. Cheatham started back in the 1950s and 1960s. It’s a way of living for the current owners [of Lama Hana Trust] as well.”

Bellamy says a couple events will help commemorate the historical milestone. “We did a smaller version of our Art and Soul [event] in June,” he explains. “We had dinner from our Harvest & Wisdom restaurant.” The public can also look forward to a celebration this month. Bellamy says management will try to hold a proclamation and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the 100-year anniversary. Local politicians are expected to be present.

The hotel could undergo some expansion efforts. However, there’s no set timeline in place. “[We might] increase the seating capacity of the restaurant,” Bellamy points out. “[We might do] an expansion of our spa services and the building itself.” The hotel currently features two multiroom guest suites in the main hotel building and six guest rooms in the Villa Ascona building near the courtyard. In addition to dining at Harvest & Wisdom, Shangri-La Springs offers a spa and serves as a venue for weddings.