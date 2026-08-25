DuPont Registry Naples Experience Center Arrives

Exotic automotive marketplace DuPont Registry is already dealing with heavy traffic at its recently opened Naples location. “We’ve been moving a lot of cars,” says Michael Crofton, general manager, DuPont Registry Naples Experience Center. The 7,200-square-foot showroom features a continuous cycle of valuable cars that rotate once they’re sold. “We have a team of buyers all over the country looking for cars all the time,” Crofton explains. “We have eight triple-stack lifts here for our retail storage.” Customers can expect to find brands like Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Maserati, though this is not an exhaustive list. It all depends on inventory.

The showroom wasn’t initially going to feature the DuPont Registry brand. “We didn’t intend to open as a DuPont Registry,” Crofton says. West Coast Exotic Cars of California was partnering with John Reisman and Crofton of Naples to open a local showroom. DuPont Registry acquired West Coast Exotic Cars as the showroom prepared to open its doors. Crofton says this decision made the founder of West Coast Exotic Cars, Eric Curran, president of sales for all retail dealerships, which are named DuPont Registry Select. Crofton says the goal of the business is to focus on quality over quantity. “We’re like a boutique dealership for DuPont Registry because of the square footage of the building,” he notes.

The DuPont Registry Naples Experience Center is located at 2365 Linwood Avenue.