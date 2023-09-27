Sip and Stroll For A Cause at Coconut Point

Coconut Point in Estero will partner with the Lee Health Cancer Institute for a special Sip and Stroll For A Cause for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will showcase programs available to aid in the support and treatment for breast cancer patients, as well as educate the community on all other cancer support services, through various displays and installations along Fashion Drive.

Guests can participate in a Silent Bra Auction, featuring bras donated by Soma and Chicos and creatively decorated by local artists and community groups; enjoy fizzy pink mocktails by Bubbles Mobile Bar, live music, and a photo op in the vibrant pink umbrella alley; and indulge in chair massages, makeup tips, delicious treats, and captivating community theater performances.

Participating retailers will host in-store events, giveaways, and sales. Some will donate a portion of their sales that night to the Lee Health Cancer Institute. Restaurants will also join the cause by offering special food and drink items for the event.

The event is open to the public. A bonus bracelet may be purchased for a $20 donation supporting Lee Health Cancer Institute on-site the day of the event or online here. Each bracelet purchase includes a chance to win a $250 Simon Gift Card shopping spree at Coconut Point, 10 tickets for the basket auction, a map with offers and events listed, and a free chips and salsa ticket from El Nido.