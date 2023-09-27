Pull Up a Chair to The Naples Players’ New Show

The Naples Players will stage American playwright A.R. Gurney’s The Dining Room at Naples United Church of Christ in McSpadden Hall from October 4-22.

Regarded as one of Gurney’s “most eloquent plays” and “an overlapping and amusing anthology of vignettes about family and food, and inherited and disowned values” by The New York Times, the play is set in the dining room of a typical household, where funny, touching, and sometimes rueful scenes play out.

In The Naples Players’ adaptation of The Dining Room, six actors play a staggering 55 characters. The actors deftly change roles, personalities, and ages as they portray a wide variety of characters, from little boys to stern grandfathers, and from giggling teenage girls to Irish housemaids. Each vignette introduces a new set of people and events, and the varied scenes create a theatrical experience of exceptional range, compassionate humor, and abundant humanity.

Performances take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. General tickets are $49, and season ticket holders are offered a price of $39. For more information, visit naplesplayers.org or call the box office at (239) 263-7990.