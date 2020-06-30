Women of Initiative Nominations

Beginning Tuesday, June 30, The Women’s Foundation of Collier County will welcome nominations for the 2021 Women of Initiative. The foundation annually celebrates exemplary women who inspire, lead, and dedicate themselves to various philanthropic initiatives across Collier County. Over 220 women have been honored since 1998.

Nominees for the 2021 Women of Initiative are active volunteers who lead significant philanthropic efforts that benefit the Collier County community, hold prominent leadership roles at one or more nonprofits within Collier County, and make transformational contributions to the community. For more information on the qualifications and to access the nomination form, click here. Nominating materials will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Monday, August 17.

Once received, the materials will be reviewed by a committee of the Women’s Foundation of Collier County. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the honorees will be recognized at Women of Initiative Rock Philanthropy on March 26, 2021, at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples. The event will combine the organization’s Women of Initiative and Power of the Purse into one new epic celebration that recognizes women as philanthropic rock stars.

Completed applications should be sent to Lindsey Touchette at the Community Foundation of Collier County at ltouchette@cfcollier.org, mailed to 1110 Pine Ridge Road Suite 200, Naples, FL 34108, or faxed to 239-649-5337.