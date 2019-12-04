12 Days of Wellness

Relieve the stress of the 12 days of Christmas with 12 ways of wellness, a roundup of activities and items far more soothing than a dozen drummers drumming.

1. Spa Treatment. Indulge in a relaxing massage ritual to melt away tension at The Om Spa, Naples.

2. Wheels A-Spinning. Rent a tandem bike from Naples Cyclery and pedal away from holiday overload with a friend.

3. Essential Oils. Don’t have time for a spa visit? Then diffuse some Ellia aromatherapy essential oils for a quick calm down.

4. Mindful Minutes. Pair that aromatherapy with some guided meditation courtesy of Mindfulness Exercises.

5. O’Clock Cocktails. Press pause in paradise and take in a sunset while sipping a cocktail on the beach at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort’s Elements Bar.

6. Organic Tea Blends. For a nonalcoholic yet equally destressing libation, opt for a cup of Davidson’s Organics tea.

7. Yoga Poses. Stretch your way to seasonal bliss at Yoga Lab, Naples, which hosts daily classes for all levels.

8. Hours of Sleep. Need we say more? Get healthy sleep tips from the National Sleep Foundation.

9. Holes of Golf. Visit Old Corkscrew Golf Club in Estero to play on a course that doubles as a certified Audubon International Silver Signature Sanctuary.

10. Pampered Toenails. We suggest the Stress Relief lavender-chamomile pedicure at Herbal Nail Bar, Naples.

11. Minutes Rosé. This delicious pink wine by Famiglia Pasqua is available at Cost Plus World Market, Naples.

12. Guilt-Free Cookies. Celebrate the holidays without tipping the scale thanks to these gluten-free, vegan, and organic sweets from Angelic Desserts, Naples.