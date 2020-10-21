3 New Businesses on the Paradise Coast

La Maison Yamron



Coming to the Waterside Shops in November, La Maison Yamron offers an impressive collection of pre-owned luxury jewelry and timepieces in-store and online. Yamron Jewelers has been a vibrant part of the Naples business community for more than 50 years, and owner Benji Kendall is thrilled about this new venture. “We’re seeing an incredible demand for pre-owned jewelry and watches,” says Kendall. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by in-house gemologists, horologists, and brand authenticators, this stunning outpost will be a reputable venue for customers to buy and sell luxury and vintage jewelry and timepieces from brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, and Patek Philippe.

Stone & Mosaic Garden



Fresh from Juneau, Alaska, husband-and-wife shop owners Burak and Eda Bulgen have opened a funky store that sells Mediterranean-style mosaic chandeliers and marble sculptures. How did this artsy duo hone in on Naples? “We had a gallery in Juneau that catered to cruise ship passengers,” Burak Bulgen says. “Because of quarantine, that season got cancelled. We came down here this summer because we had customers from Naples who bought our artwork and told us to check out Naples.” After visiting three times, Bulgen was smitten enough to take a chance on a Fifth Avenue South address, right next to Starbucks. “It’s so nice and elegant. It’s our style. I love how people waltz down the street.”

Tamu Cupcakery



Monica Tamu Spivey is the smiling face behind Tamu Cupcakery, which made the scrumptious bundt cakes pictured in the “Friendship Toast” outdoor entertaining feature on page 64. Back in June—when Spivey first came onto the NI radar—she was working full-time during the day then turning her attention to the cupcakery at night, operating out of a shared commercial kitchen space that she leased. Though she established her delivery service in 2016 and has long served the Southwest Florida area, this past year has been one of her best yet. So, she went for it, and found a brick-and-mortar of her own in Cape Coral, which she opened in mid-August. How sweet it is to be passionate about what you do.