Marilyn’s Makes a Move

A fashion staple that planted its roots in downtown Naples now has a new place to call home. Beloved luxury boutique Marilyn’s recently moved from Fifth Avenue South to 650 Goodlette-Frank Road to embark on its next chapter. Owner Marilyn Hellman says parking issues and limited store space played a role in the move. “I had been wanting to leave for a while because we had outgrown the space,” says Hellman. “I couldn’t offer the same kind of service.”

Hellman says her new store location used to be a warehouse space. “We store our merchandise all in one place, so two-thirds of the store is in a stock room in the back,” she explains. “The first part of the store is mostly accessories and clothing.”

The new location features spacious dressing rooms and is optimal for shopping and entertaining. “We have a large open space that allows us to entertain for the first time,” Hellman says. “Our first opening had 100 people.” Hellman hosts parties at her store every third Thursday of the month. “I always wanted to have a cocktail with every one of my customers,” she explains. “Now, I invite them to come see me on the third Thursday of every month. I can see them and have a drink with them.”

Hellman says making her clients happy is a priority. “This was all designed around service for the customer,” she says. “Now, we’ll be able to know more of our customers’ names. That’s what we want; we want a customer for life.” Marilyn’s is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m-5 p.m. Private appointments are also available.