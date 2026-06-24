Get “The Squeeze” on What’s New at Waterside Shops

This summer, Waterside Shops in Naples will invite shoppers to discover what’s new and forthcoming while enjoying complimentary lemonade on Fridays and Saturdays throughout July and August.
Sip lemonade from a traveling Lemonade Cart during peak hours on Fridays and Saturdays this summer while getting “The Squeeze” on the center’s redevelopment:
Now Open
- Christian Dior: Shop the iconic fashion house’s luxury fashion, accessories, fragrance, and beauty.
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: New to Waterside Shops, dine on seafood flown-in from around the world, as well as premium hand-cut steaks.
On the Horizon
-
Restoration Hardware: Once open, peruse upscale home furnishings for every style and taste.
- RH Naples: Located inside the Restoration Hardware Gallery
- Vuori: Athletic and performance clothing for men and women.
- Love Shack Fancy: A flower-filled, rose-colored world that will be home to fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle finds.
- Piranesi: Expect jewelry with a legacy of excellence, quality, and fine craftsmanship.
- Peter Millar: Sportswear and golf attire with an eye towards understated style and modern functionality.
- Omega: World-renowned Swiss watches and fine jewelry collections in a new location.
- Anthropologie: Clothing, jewelry, home furniture, decorations, beauty products, and gifts await in the brand’s forthcoming location.
- Van Cleef & Arpels: See fine jewelry and watches in forthcoming relocated boutique.
- Buck & Rider: The forthcoming restaurant will serve locally sourced seafood and ingredients, plus meticulously sourced seafood flown-in daily from around the world.
For more information on Waterside Shops’ redevelopment, visit watersideshops.com.
Facebook Comments