3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: August 14-21

August 15: Edison and Ford Lecture

The Museum of the Everglades will host a lecture entitled “Edison and Ford in the Everglades” on Thursday, August 15. The lecture will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. and include an opportunity for questions and discussion. This special event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

August 17: SummerJazz on the Gulf

Catch the third edition of the 2019 SummerJazz on the Gulf series at The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club Saturday, August 17. Returning for the seventh time, the six-piece Pocket Change band will perform Motown, funk, R&B, soul, and dance hits. The free concert will take place on the resort’s Watkins Lawn, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Those who are not staying at the hotel can park just north of the hotel at Lowdermilk Park and take the free trolley to the resort and back. For more information, click here.

August 18: Zoo Yoga

Find your zen amidst the tropical surrounds of the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens when it hosts its monthly Zoo Yoga event at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 18. Attendees should register online and bring their own yoga mat, towel, and water. The session costs $10 for members and $12 for non-members, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Naples Zoo education and conservation programs. For more information, click here.