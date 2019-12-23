3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: December 25-January 1

December 27-29: Amahl and the Night Visitors

Gulfshore Opera calls Amahl and the Night Visitors the Nutcracker of Christmas operas. The company will tour the hour-long production, sung in English, to three churches December 27-29. Catch it at the St. Leo Parish Life Center in Bonita Springs Friday, December 27; at the Salvation Army Chapel in Naples, Saturday, December 28; and at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Punta Gorda, Sunday, December 29. Tickets cost $10-$50. For more information, click here.

December 28: Salute to Vienna

The Strauss Symphony of America will mount a “Salute to Vienna” New Year’s concert at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers Saturday, December 28. Professional dancers will join the symphony for a romantic evening of live music reminiscent of Viennese holiday celebrations of yore. Tickets start at $32.88. Click here to find out more.

December 31: New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Ring in 2020 with fireworks at the Naples Pier, Tuesday, December 31. Round up the family and head down to the water for a choreographed show beginning at 7 p.m. This event is free to attend. To read more, click here.