Insider Guide: Miami, Florida

After living abroad in Europe and attending the Royal College of Art in London, Marylynda MacDonald landed in Miami and worked as an artisan, running her own art finishing business and counting Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and professional athletes among her clients. The St. Louis native now resides in Naples, where she operates a boutique and creates her own fashion brand, Chu Chu Loo. MacDonald frequently travels to Miami for business and to visit family, including her brother, interior designer Matthew MacDonald. While there, she likes to soak in the city’s energy and take advantage of its vast array of hotels, restaurants, beaches, and artistic offerings. —Caroline Ridgway
VIBE Sexy and electrifying
ESSENTIALS for day My favorite Trinny London BFF Cream
ESSENTIALS for night A minaudière and a gorgeous date
WHERE TO EAT AND WHAT TO ORDER The “Krunchy Kale” and Korean fried chicken at Kyu in Wynwood
LOCAL DISH TO DREAM ABOUT Spaghetti bottarga at Sardinia Ristorante
SIGNATURE DRINK Veuve Clicquot
CITY SOUNDTRACK Bossa nova
WHEN TO GO During Art Basel in early December. You will meet the most fascinating people.
WHERE TO SHOP The Lincoln Road Antique Market
UNWRITTEN RULE THE LOCALS LIVE BY Live out loud.
BEST SEAT IN TOWN Outside on a blanket at the New World Center for a Wallcast Concert
FAVORITE WAY TO END THE DAY With cocktails at Soho Beach House
AN ARTSY ADVENTURE Tour Wynwood and the art spaces
MUST-DO EXPERIENCE NOT IN THE GUIDEBOOKS Drive through Coconut Grove
FOR A SOLO ACTIVITY Take part in the chef’s table at The Surf Club Restaurant
A FUN CULTURAL OUTING Explore Calle Ocho in Little Havana
HOMETOWN GOODS TO SAMPLE AND STOCKPILE Crates of fruit from the Fruit & Spice Park in Homestead
