Insider Guide: Miami, Florida

Marylynda MacDonald, a St. Louis native turned Neopolitan and former Maimi resident tells what you need to know before heading to the Magic City.

After living abroad in Europe and attending the Royal College of Art in London, Marylynda MacDonald landed in Miami and worked as an artisan, running her own art finishing business and counting Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and professional athletes among her clients. The St. Louis native now resides in Naples, where she operates a boutique and creates her own fashion brand, Chu Chu Loo. MacDonald frequently travels to Miami for business and to visit family, including her brother, interior designer Matthew MacDonald. While there, she likes to soak in the city’s energy and take advantage of its vast array of hotels, restaurants, beaches, and artistic offerings. —Caroline Ridgway

VIBE Sexy and electrifying

ESSENTIALS for day My favorite Trinny London BFF Cream

ESSENTIALS for night A minaudière and a gorgeous date

WHERE TO EAT AND WHAT TO ORDER The “Krunchy Kale” and Korean fried chicken at Kyu in Wynwood

LOCAL DISH TO DREAM ABOUT Spaghetti bottarga at Sardinia Ristorante

SIGNATURE DRINK Veuve Clicquot

CITY SOUNDTRACK Bossa nova

WHEN TO GO During Art Basel in early December. You will meet the most fascinating people.

WHERE TO SHOP The Lincoln Road Antique Market

UNWRITTEN RULE THE LOCALS LIVE BY Live out loud.

BEST SEAT IN TOWN Outside on a blanket at the New World Center for a Wallcast Concert

FAVORITE WAY TO END THE DAY With cocktails at Soho Beach House

AN ARTSY ADVENTURE Tour Wynwood and the art spaces

MUST-DO EXPERIENCE NOT IN THE GUIDEBOOKS Drive through Coconut Grove

FOR A SOLO ACTIVITY Take part in the chef’s table at The Surf Club Restaurant

A FUN CULTURAL OUTING Explore Calle Ocho in Little Havana

HOMETOWN GOODS TO SAMPLE AND STOCKPILE Crates of fruit from the Fruit & Spice Park in Homestead