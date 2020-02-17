3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: February 19-26

February 20: Bourbon & Burgers

Barrel-aged goodness, scrumptious burger bites, and live entertainment will take center stage on The Mercato Lawn as Naples Illustrated hosts the second annual Naples Bourbon & Burgers Thursday, February 20. The evening’s foodie festivities will feature bourbon from Brown-Forman, WhistlePig, and other stellar distilleries, while burgers from eateries like The Counter and The Hampton Social fuel the fun. Proceeds will support Meals of Hope’s mission to tackle and end hunger in the United States. Tickets cost $35-$65. For more information, click here.

February 23: Sutton Foster with the Naples Philharmonic

Tony Award–touting triple threat Sutton Foster will grace the Hayes Hall stage at Artis—Naples, accompanied by the Naples Philharmonic, Sunday, February 23. Known for her performances on screen and the Broadway stage, the songstress will delight audiences with showtune favorites and songs from her latest album, Take Me to the World. Tickets cost $79-$155. Click here to find out more.

Beginning February 25: Every Brilliant Thing

Duncan Macmillan’s one-man triumph comes to life in Florida Rep’s Artstage Studio Theatre in Fort Myers February 25 through March 29. The story follows a young man healing after a shocking loss with the aid of a list of life’s simple joys that he started when he was a child. A cathartic experience with poignant lessons about life and love, Every Brilliant Thing will charm audiences thanks to Macmillan’s honest, humorous writing and the sincere character he has created. Tickets start at $45. To read more, click here.