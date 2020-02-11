Agave Pays Homage to the Mexican Paella

Shortly after Agave opened in 2011, a cook from Agua Caliente re-created this paella mixta from his childhood. Containing chicken, shrimp, and mussels, it differs from the Spanish version in its intense tomato broth and the substitution of mild Argentinian sausage for chorizo. Saffron, garlic, and a battery of spices are reduced along with red rice to form the flavorful broth. Each dish is cooked to order, and the ingredients must be layered and timed to perfection. “This is our homage to the Mexican paella,” says general manager Holly Stek-Sleep. “Many diners have high expectations of paella, and every cook has a different style. You can meet those expectations as long as it’s delicious.”