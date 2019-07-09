3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: July 10-17

July 11: Summer Night Walk

Visit Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary for a Summer Night Walk on July 11. An Audubon naturalist will guide guests on a walk through the swamp to hear the sounds of nocturnal animals and learn about the swamp’s nighttime biodiversity. Attendees should meet the naturalist in the parking lot at 8 p.m. and be prepared to walk the 2-mile length of the boardwalk. For more information, click here.

July 12-14: Marvel Superheroes at the Naples Zoo

Meet your favorite Marvel superhero at the Naples Zoo the weekend of July 12-14. Thor will be on-site all three days from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Spider-Man will join in on the fun from 1 to 3 p.m. The superhero meet and greet is included in the regular price of admission to the zoo. For more information, click here.

July 13: The Naples Players Comedy Night

In need of a hearty laugh? Join The Naples Players on July 13 for a 1970s-themed edition of their fabulous Comedy Nights series. The evening will begin at 8 p.m. and include family-friendly improv comedy games and songs courtesy of Stage 2 Improv. For more information, click here.