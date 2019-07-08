Insider Guide: St. Louis, Missouri

Cindy Lieber is a five-year Naples resident with Midwestern roots. Here she tells what you need to know before visiting her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Cindy Lieber is a five-year Naples resident who quickly made her local mark, serving on fundraising committees for the American Cancer Society and the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. However, a big piece of her heart remains in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, which she calls a city “full of life, Midwestern values, and always inspiring friendly faces.” Lieber loves the St. Louis lifestyle, citing Cardinals baseball games, Forest Park, the St. Louis Zoo, the Muny outdoor musical venue, the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Gateway Arch, and the Cathedral Basilica with its world-renowned mosaic collection as among the city’s riches. The retired owner of marketing and insurance brokerage firms travels to the River City at least eight times a year to savor its spring and fall colors and partake in community events.

VIBE Enthusiastic, optimistic, outgoing

FASHION ESSENTIALS St. Louis summers can be quite warm, so my recommendations for women are Chanel sandals and an Akris sun dress to keep cool. For guys, Gucci driving shoes, Ralph Lauren shorts, and a T-shirt by Hugo Boss.

WHERE TO EAT I Fratellini in Clayton is the best. Refined Italian cuisine with a quaint ambience. Make reservations well in advance.

LOCAL DISH TO DREAM ABOUT Imo’s Pizza

CITY SOUNDTRACK Don’t miss the Fabulous Motown Revue. Steve Schankman is the best trumpet player.

GUILTY PLEASURE A frozen custard from Ted Drewes in South City. It’s

a landmark.

WHERE TO SHOP The Plaza Frontenac offers a wide variety, including Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

BEST SEAT IN TOWN The view from the Four Seasons in downtown cannot be matched. It’s on the riverfront, and you get a spectacular city view at night.

HOW TO SPEND A FREE DAY Go to a Cardinals baseball game or visit Forest Park.

MUST-DO EXPERIENCE NOT IN THE GUIDEBOOKS Visit Venice Café in Benton Park. It’s a three-story brick building with a coffee house, restaurant, and night club. Local artists and sculptors display there.

SOLO ADVENTURE Ride the trolley to Blueberry Hill on the Loop for one of the famous hamburgers. Chuck Berry himself performed there monthly in the Duck Room.

FUN CULTURAL OUTING Ride to the top of the Gateway Arch to see for miles. Visit the on-site museum for information about its construction, the history of the Mississippi River, and the Lewis and Clark expedition to the Midwest.