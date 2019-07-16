3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: July 17-24

July 17-21: Cirque du Soleil

Few live shows inspire the same sense of awe as those by Cirque du Soleil. Since forming in 1984, the Quebec-based entertainment group has grown from a team of 20 street performers to a traveling troupe of 1,400 artists from more than 50 countries. From July 17 to 21, this “Circus of the Sun” will take up residence at Hertz Arena in Estero to introduce audiences to the wonder of Corteo. The narrative follows Mauro the Dreamer Clown as he observes and participates in his own funeral procession. Despite this macabre concept, Corteo presents a joyous, carnival-like atmosphere, one filled with floating angels, leaping acrobats, and death-defying stunts executed on poles, teeterboards, beds, and even chandeliers. For more information, click here.

July 18-21: I Hate Hamlet

Playwright Paul Rudnick explores the inherent self-doubts—both the outrageous and the all too real—involved in stepping into the shoes of an iconic character in his comedy-drama I Hate Hamlet. Set in New York City, the play follows TV actor Andrew Rally as he struggles with mastering the titular role in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, coming face-to-face with the ghost of the late and lauded actor John Barrymore in the process. The Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs will stage I Hate Hamlet July 18-21, with performances scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 18, 19, and 20, and 2 p.m. on July 20 and 21. Tickets cost $25. For more information, click here.

July 20: SummerJazz on the Gulf

Catch the second edition of the 2019 SummerJazz on the Gulf series at The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club Saturday, July 20. The 10-piece Late Night Brass will perform a range of popular songs from bands such as KC & The Sunshine Band, Chicago, and Earth, Wind, & Fire. The free concert will take place on the resort’s Watkins Lawn, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. Those who are not staying at the hotel can park just north of the hotel at Lowdermilk Park and take the free trolley to the resort and back. For more information, click here.