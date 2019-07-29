3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: July 31-August 7

August 1-10: Les Misérables

Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples will present a student production of the megahit musical Les Misérables August 1-10. Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel of the same name, Les Misérables takes place in nineteenth-century France and revolves around Jean Valjean, a peasant who serves 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving children—and trying to escape white incarcerated. As an ex-convict, he is shunned from society, eventually taking on a new identity to break free from his former life and become an honest man. But doing so causes him to violate his parole and go on the run from the vindictive policeman Javert. This plot acts as an entrée to a gorgeous world of characters and music, including such haunting hits as “I Dreamed a Dream” and “One Day More.” For more information, click here.

August 4: Music in the Garden

The Naples Botanical Garden will host Music in the Garden featuring the Kelly & Mason Duo on Sunday, August 4, from noon to 2 p.m. The concert is included in regular garden admission and features Kelly Clinger on vocals and Mason Williams on guitar. The professionally trained pair will present a range of music, from jazz standards to modern pop songs. For more information, click here.

August 7: Castles for Kids

Join the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples for its annual Castles for Kids sand-sculpting contest on Wednesday, August 7, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples. Teams of five must have at least one adult (21 years of age or older), and the registration fee of $100 includes a bucket, a shovel, and lunch for each team member. The event will also feature live entertainment, prizes, and awards. For more information, click here.