3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: June 19-26

June 21: Pirate Day

Unleash the swashbuckler within at the Marco Island Historical Museum’s sixth annual Pirate Day. This free event will take place on June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and participate in family-friendly activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and treasure hunts. For more information, click here.

June 22: World Giraffe Day

The Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens will celebrate World Giraffe Day on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festivities include five giraffe exploration stations and a themed scavenger hunt with a chance to win a family membership to the zoo. Visitors can also purchase a Save the Giraffes wristband, with all proceeds benefiting giraffe conservation. Adults can continue the fun at South Street City Oven and Grill for a night of Longnecks for Longnecks, wherein South Street will donate $2 to the Naples Zoo and its giraffe conservation efforts for every longneck beer sold. For more information, click here.

June 23: Star Wars Family Concert

Gulf Coast Symphony will perform a Summer Family Concert featuring music from the Star Wars film franchise at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on June 23. Kids are more than welcome to dress as their favorite Star Wars character for this fun introduction to the symphony. Beginning at 1 p.m., attendees will be able to try out the orchestra instruments for themselves and meet the musicians in the Musical Discovery Zone. For more information, click here.