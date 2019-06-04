3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: June 5-12

Our Editors highlight 3 noteworthy events for the upcoming week.

June 5: Art Alive

Gallery hop through the Naples Arts District during the Art Alive event scheduled for June 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. Get to know the city’s burgeoning arts scene by visiting studios and galleries throughout the Industrial Park, bordered by Airport-Pulling Road and Pine Ridge Road. A detailed map can be found at naplesartdistrict.com.

June 7-8: Pauly Shore

Comedian Pauly Shore will perform at Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples June 7 and 8. Shore began doing stand-up when he was only 17 years old and went on to score a role as an MTV VJ as well as his own show, Totally Pauly, on the station. His film credits include parts in Encino Man, Bio-Dome, and The Goofy Movie, among others. He’s also well-known for his 2003 semi-autobiographical mockumentary, Pauly Shore is Dead. In 2014, he released an actual documentary, Pauly Shore Stands Alone, that follows his time touring small towns in Wisconsin.

June 9: Chicago Tribute

Back by popular demand! After a sold out Spring Concert Series, we are kicking off our first ever Summer Concert Series at The Pointe with Southwest Florida’s best kept secret… Chicago Tribute, A Legacy of Rock & Horns! Back To Chicago is an authentic tribute rock band is comprised of talented musicians bringing not just instrumental recreations, but most importantly, Vocals! Enjoy iconic Chicago songs like “You’re My Inspiration,” ”25 or 6 to 4”, “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Know What Time it Is” along with other classics and an evening of rock and horns dedicated to providing you a unique cabaret style musical experience next to none! For more information, click here.