Summer Specials for Family Travel

With kids on summer break, finding diversions to fill the time becomes something of a religion. When you’ve had your fill of camps and zoo visits, a road trip to a family-friendly resort might be the cure. Thankfully, it’s summer, meaning occupancy is lower and rates are more attractive. With enticing summer specials, these two Florida resorts have found the antidote for summer boredom.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando—Staying at this AAA Five Diamond property comes with a number of benefits, most notably proximity to Walt Disney World Resort. This geographic advantage has inspired a new summer special, Explore a New World, which provides a Disney gift card for every two- or three-night stay—$200 for room guests, and $500 for suite guests. The card can be used for just about anything across Disney, including theme park and water park tickets.

Also attractive is the Stay Longer – Fourth Night Free package, which includes not only a complimentary fourth night, but also complimentary daily kids camp, free dining at resort restaurants for kids ages 5 or younger, complimentary transportation to Disney theme parks, and access to the famous 5-acre water park—with slides, fountains, and a lazy river—that is beloved by kids of all ages. Both offers are good through September 30, 2019.

Sunset Key Cottages—The aptly named No Need to Leave Florida package throws the doors open to this ultra-private, family-friendly island paradise. A short boat ride from Key West, Sunset Key is known for its old Florida–style cottages, brimming with personality and barefoot coastal style. Its signature restaurant, Latitudes, is a toes-in-the-sand experience that offers a front-row seat to the sunset, as well as some of the best dining in the Keys. Summer is a great time to visit this luxurious property (you’ll be hard-pressed to find availability in the winter) and take advantage of the slower pace and boatload of benefits.

The No Need to Leave Florida package includes two-night cottage accommodation, two 50-minute spa treatments, dinner for two at Latitudes, a sunset picnic basket—with Champagne!—that you can enjoy on the beach, waived resort fee, and a copy of Florida: Beyond the Blue Horizon featuring the photography of Alan S. Maltz. The package is available June 30 through September 30, 2019.