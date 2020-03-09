3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: March 11-18

March 12: Evening on Fifth

Spend a beautiful Evening on Fifth shopping the night away at local boutiques, dining in the area’s restaurants and cafés, and wandering through esteemed galleries on Thursday, March 12. The monthly fest’s staple live music along the avenue will be the soundtrack of the evening. The event is free to attend. For more information, click here.

March 14: Immokalee Bluegrass Festival

The inaugural Immokalee Bluegrass Festival will kick off at the Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee on Saturday, March 14. The all-day extravaganza will feature bluegrass giants like Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Del McCoury & David Grisman. Food trucks and local vendors will pepper the outdoor venue. The festival is free to attend. Click here to find out more.

March 17-21: An American In Paris

An American In Paris will get the delightful Naples Philharmonic Pops treatment at Artis–Naples’ Hayes Hall March 17-21. Under the direction of conductor Jack Everly, the orchestra will offer musical narration to Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron’s Oscar-winning film in an experience that will mesmerize audiences. Tickets start at $68. To read more, click here.