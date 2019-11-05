3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: November 6-13

November 8: Corkscrew After Hours

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will host Corkscrew After Hours on Friday, November 8. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., visitors are invited to explore the boardwalk, enjoy live music and nature exhibits in the Blair Audubon Visitor Center, and have a snack and peruse art exhibits in the Gallery Café. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Dr. Jerry Jackson will conduct a presentation entitled “The Diversity, Adaptations, and Conservation of Owls in Florida Ecosystems” in the Blair Center Classroom. Tickets are $14 per adult ($10 for members) and free for children up to 18 years of age when accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

November 9: Chris Kattan

Comedian Chris Kattan will perform at the Southwest Florida Event Center in Bonita Springs Saturday, November 9. The California-born comic cut his teeth on the Los Angeles improv and sketch comedy scenes, before moving to New York City and appearing on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003. His numerous film credits include A Night at the Roxbury, Corky Romano, and Superbad. He’ll have two showtimes at the Southwest Florida Event Center, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $17.50. Click here to find out more.

November 10: Holocaust Museum Grand Opening

The Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center in Naples will host a grand opening celebration Sunday, November 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. This free event will include a dedication ceremony, tours of the new space, talks, children’s activities, and more. RSVPs are encouraged. To find out more, click here.