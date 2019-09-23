3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: September 25–October 2

September 26: Dane Cook

Comedian Dane Cook will appear at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers Thursday, September 26. Cook has toured extensively, released five comedy albums, starred in numerous comedy specials, and acted in films including Mystery Men, Employee of the Month, and Mr. Brooks. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50. For more information, click here.

September 27-28: Sheryl Underwood

Talk show host and comedian Sheryl Underwood will perform at Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples September 27 and 28. Since 2011, Underwood has been the host of The Talk on CBS. She’s also had roles on The Bold and the Beautiful, The Odd Couple, and Jane the Virgin, to name a few. Shows are scheduled for Friday, September 27, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, September 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. For more information, click here.

September 28: National Estuaries Day

Celebrate National Estuaries Day at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center September 28. Visit between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to take part in narrated boat tours, brief kayaking trips, and stand-up paddleboarding demonstrations. Attendees to this free event can also participate in the Estuary Encounter experience with touch tanks, animal presentations, and more. For more information, click here.