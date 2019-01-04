A highly personable patient experience

The best prescription for crowded waiting rooms, tough-to-schedule appointments, and rushed office visits? Concierge medicine. In this type of practice, patients pay a retainer to have exclusive access and unlimited visits with their doctor in a relaxed, personalized setting. Dr. Nancy Goodwin, who has been practicing in Naples since 2015 and is double certified in internal medicine and emergency medicine, recently opened Goodwin Medical Center. The boutique-style office allows Goodwin to forge a closer partnership with her patients, she says, and help them achieve wellness goals.