Dr. Daniyar is from Baltimore, Maryland. He received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine (DMD) at Boston University School of Medicine and was awarded a Diploma with Honors for his academic and practical achievements. Dr. Daniyar practiced dentistry in Massachusetts with one of the most advanced and respectable private practices in the area for several years before moving to Naples, FL in 2003, where he established a successful private practice. He also received intense training in restorative, prosthetic, and cosmetic dentistry from various prestigious European schools.

During his career, Dr. Daniyar has become an established expert in the field of dentistry, while conducting clinical research and teaching other practitioners. Dr. Daniyar has completed a comprehensive training program in Implant Dentistry from the School of Dentistry Medical College of Georgia and was awarded an Associate Fellow Degree from the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Being proficient in multiple dental subspecialties he founded Naples Implant & Laser Dental Center (NILD) where he currently works as a clinical director. The center provides a full range of services including: general, specialty, implant, oral surgery, restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

The center conducts education and research activities for oral implantology and regenerative dentistry to improve treatments and maintain its high standards based on the latest technologies and patient communications. Due to the increasing demand for aesthetic and anti-aging services and to compliment Naples Implant & Laser Dental Center (NILD), Dr. Daniyar has recently added the aesthetic spa where the patients can receive highly invigorating face and neck treatments.

Dr. Daniyar holds multiple practicing licenses in Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. With multiple specialty training and continuous education, he offers unmatched expertise paired with superb business practices and unmatched patient satisfaction.

Val Alexander Daniyar, DMD, MS, AF AAID

Naples Implant & Laser Dental Center (NILD)

681 Goodlette Rd. #110 | Naples | 239-261-8200 | shinesmile.com