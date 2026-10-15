Angelina’s Ristorante Hosts Capezzana Wine Dinner

Enjoy an exclusive Capezzana wine dinner, featuring four courses paired with wines from the celebrated Tuscan estate, on October 28

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Angelina’s Ristorante will welcome guests for an exclusive Capezzana wine dinner October 28. Photo courtesy of AdobeStock
Angelina’s Ristorante will welcome guests for an exclusive Capezzana wine dinner October 28. Photo courtesy of AdobeStock

Angelina’s Ristorante in Bonita Springs will welcome guests for an exclusive Capezzana wine dinner, featuring wines from the celebrated Tuscan estate paired with four thoughtfully composed courses, on October 28 at 6:30 p.m.

The evening begins with a first course of concasse tomatoes and mozzarella pearls, with rosemary focaccia croutons, fried basil, and oregano oil. The dish’s herbaceous flavors will be complemented by a 2022 Barco Reali di Carmignano.

The second course will feature braised Wagyu beef cheek lasagna, paired with a 2020 Villa di Capezzana, the historic Capezzana estate’s signature wine. Wagyu returns in the third course, this time as a Wagyu bavette accompanied by rosemary pavée, broccoli rabe, and peppercorn sauce, paired with a 2020 Ghiaie della Furba.

The evening will conclude with olive oil cake and gelato, paired with Capezzana Vin Santo for a classic Tuscan-inspired finish. The dinner is $149 per person (plus tax and gratuity), and reservations are required.

Reservations can be made by calling (239) 390-3187. Angelina’s kindly requests that guests adhere to their dress code. For more details, visit angelinasofbonitasprings.com/faq/.

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