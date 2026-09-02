Anya & Niki Unveils Naples Location

A dream team is taking the fashion world by storm. Niki Hoaglund and Laura Cashill co-founded fashion brand Anya & Niki in 2019 and opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Naples earlier this year. “Naples will always be our headquarters,” Hoaglund explains. “We have a really unique customer base. That’s the core of Naples. It’s a small town, but it’s a supportive town.” Anya & Niki specializes in everything from straw hats and bags to chic workout attire. “We never want something to feel too dressy,” Cashill says. “We want our customers to move from Pilates to shopping with their girlfriends to the beach—and then to brunch. It’s all about versatility.”

The power duo has more than three decades of fashion experience. They say they get their inspiration from every avenue. Examples include runways, retail, and street style. Hoaglund and Cashill are also very creative with their names for bags and hats. “We chose three states—Florida, New York, and California,” Cashill says. “We look for towns and cities within those states.” For example, the brand offers The Jupiter Hat, as well as multiple styles of The Orlando Bag and The Biscayne Bag. You can also find The Malibu Track Jacket and The Brooklyn Nylon Bag.

Support for the brand keeps on growing. “People were sending me images of themselves with The Brooklyn Bag in New York,” Cashill explains. Hoaglund and Cashill say they want to continue to grow within the luxury resort hotel sector. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and the recently opened Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort sell their items. “We’ve also had the pleasure of partnering with amazing brands like Veronica Beard and LoveShackFancy,” Hoaglund adds.

Anya & Niki is located at 826 Neapolitan Way in Naples.