Q&A with Arda Boyar of Mondo Uomo

Clothing keeps us warm and dry, but really it’s so much more than that, right? It’s something we use every day to express ourselves. What we slip into each morning helps those around us better understand who we are. And while getting dressed can be a ton of fun, for many it can be a dizzying and overwhelming experience. That’s where Arda Boyar and his store, Mondo Uomo, factor into fashion. For more than 30 years, Boyar and his team have been helping men in Southwest Florida improve and unlock their wardrobes.

When walking through Mondo Uomo, don’t plan on seeing typical luxury brands. Instead, expect labels like Alberto and Corneliani. These are brands Boyar himself has scouted. Naples Illustrated sat down with him to talk about his store, the clothing he recommends wearing anywhere, and the very definition of style itself.

NI: How do you define style?

Boyar: Style is innate. What we try to curate in the store is to help bring it out for you, meaning this style works well for you because you have this look going on, this aura, this way of wearing clothes. Fashion and style are sometimes intertwined, but they are not the same. Style is what you have; fashion you can buy. Just because you bought fashion doesn’t make you stylish.

How do you decide what brands to feature in your store?

We’re always looking forward. We’ve been in Naples for 35 years, so we’ve had multiple generations shop with us. We’re not getting old with our customers; we’re making our older customers younger because we’re going after the younger guy continuously. We have clothes for different age groups, but we’re always trying to keep it updated. We’re not just resting on our laurels. We are looking for products we can grow with.

What’s a great go-to outfit in a pinch?

A beautiful crisp, white dress shirt, a nice pair of black pants, and the best shoes you can buy. Put a belt on. If you can add a sport coat to it, add [one]. You don’t need more than that. You can go anywhere and look fine. Add a pocket square if you want to bring a little color to your outfit. Classy elegance always wins.

How is style developed?

It’s by influences given to you over time. Where you grew up, what music you listen to, what sports you played, and what country you are in develop your style. It’s [affected by] what magazines you were reading and what movies and TV shows you were watching. If you grew up watching Friends—or if you watched Suits—your style is going to be influenced by what you took in.

When it’s time to shake things up sartorially, should guys be afraid?

No. That’s exactly what Mondo Uomo is here for. We’re going to make it easy for you to try something new. We want this to be fun. We are very fortunate because there are a lot of good men’s stores in Naples, and every single one of them can help you with your style.