With fall migration underway, Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary offers an opportunity to view migrating songbirds and other wildlife along its 2.25-mile boardwalk, beneath towering, 500-year-old bald cypress trees.

Here’s what visitors can look forward to in the coming weeks:

Mac Stone’s “Cypress: The Last Old-Growth Swamps” Exhibit

On view now through March 31, “Cypress: The Last Old-Growth Swamps” exhibit by Mac Stone features more than 50 prints mounted along the sanctuary’s boardwalk. Online tickets are recommended at audubon.org/corkscrew/visit.

Moonlight on the Boardwalk

On November 24, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy the annual Moonlight on the Boardwalk event, offering views of the full moon through a spotting scope, 10 percent-off purchases of specified merchandise in the Nature Store, and more. Participants are encouraged to keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin by wearing a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and socks. Mosquito repellent will be available. Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-14, and free for Corkscrew members and children ages 5 and younger. Get tickets at audubon.org/corkscrew/moonlight.

Holiday Market

All are invited to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary’s festive Holiday Market on December 6. Shop nature-inspired gifts while meeting local vendors. Corkscrew members can double their discount and receive 20 percent-off most merchandise.

The market will also feature activities for the entire family, including palm boot reindeer crafts and sanctuary “sleigh” rides, one-hour tours of the sanctuary’s backcountry on a “sleigh” pulled by truck. Event hours run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the last admission at 1 p.m. All activities except the sleigh rides are included in regular admission. Rides will be offered at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Learn more and register at audubon.org/corkscrew-market.

Additional Upcoming Guided Programs