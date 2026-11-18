Twenty-four Southwest Florida children will officially join their forever families during two adoption ceremonies hosted by Children’s Network of Southwest Florida (CNSWFL) this week. The events will honor National Adoption Month and the life-changing impact of children having loving, permanent homes.

The first adoption finalization ceremony will take place on November 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Collier County Courthouse in Naples. The second ceremony will be held on November 21, at 9 a.m. at the Lee County Courthouse in Fort Myers.

The ceremonies mark an important milestone for children who have experienced foster care. With their adoptions finalized, the children will officially become legal members of their new families. The events will also recognize the dedication of the adoptive parents, child welfare professionals, judiciary, and community partners whose efforts help local children achieve permanency.

Children’s Network of Southwest Florida encourages individuals and families interested in adopting to learn more by visiting childrensnetworkflorida.org or calling (855) 933-KIDS (5437).