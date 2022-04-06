Be Bold in Sports-Chic Spring Looks

Halter one-piece bathing suit ($900), visor ($765), Louis Vuitton; gold O’Lock round disc earrings ($980), Fendi
Black blazer dress with sequins and gold safety pin detail ($3,875), Versace; Fendi Disco fashion show sunglasses ($520), Fendi
Cashmere cardigan ($5,300), cashmere shorts ($2,900), metal, resin, and strass bracelets ($2,275 each), travel vanity bag ($6,200), knit sandals ($1,525), Chanel
One-piece swimsuit ($830), safari shorts ($2,220), bomber jacket (price upon request), Louis Vuitton; Fendi Disco fashion show sunglasses ($520), Fendi; knit sandals ($1,525), Chanel
Bra top, skirt, D-Mension heels (all price upon request), Dior
Gingham stretch-crepe bra and brief bikini set ($220), double-face compact wool jacket ($1,890), skinny belt ($290), Michael Kors Collection
Floral jacquard jacket ($5,495), lace tights ($825), crystal DG logo elastic belt ($2,445), geometric transparency sunglasses ($561), Dolce & Gabbana
Ribbed jersey swimsuit ($750), cotton top ($1,700), long metal, resin, strass, and glass necklace ($1,375), metal, resin, strass, and glass statement necklace ($1,425), leather belt ($1,350), fancy belt ($1,800), carbon frisbee ($2,250), Chanel
Chiffon gown ($12,500), Valentino Garavani gladiator sandals ($950), Valentino
Story Credits:
Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at the Town of Palm Beach Municipal Beach
Model: Nykhor Paul, One Management, New York
Hair and makeup: Kateri Giehl, Intellectual Property
Digital tech: Dayvid Lemmon
Fashion assistant: Roxy Rooney
Photography assistants: Rob Karlsson, Alejandro De Laet
