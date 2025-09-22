Bon Voyage: Escape to Southern Sri Lanka

Start your Sri Lankan journey in the vibrant south, known for stunning beaches, abundant animal encounters, rich heritage, and picturesque coastal towns. Warm hospitality, mouthwatering local cuisine, and breathtaking scenery only add to this destination sure to captivate both nature lovers and cultural explorers alike.

Checking into History

Immerse yourself in the past without sacrificing luxury at Amangalla, an elegant boutique hotel within the barriers of Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Galle, Sri Lanka. Housed in a meticulously restored seventeenth-century Dutch colonial building, Amangalla features 31 rooms and suites, each adorned with teak floors, four-poster beds, and antique furnishings, reflecting the opulence of a bygone era. Guests can indulge in refined dining at several hotel spots, unwind by the palm tree–lined swimming pool, or rejuvenate at Aman Spa at Amangalla, which offers hydrotherapy suites and treatments from an Ayurvedic physician. The hotel also provides enriching activities, such as private cooking classes and dining experiences, mask painting with local artisans, and guided tours of the historic fort and Yatagala Temple.

Surf and Serenity

Approximately 18 miles from Galle lies the laid-back coastal town of Weligama, a popular destination for surfers. Weligama, known for its long sandy beach and steady, mellow waves, is especially ideal for beginners on the board. Equipment rentals and surf schools line the shore, and many surf “camps” pair instruction with accommodations. If you’re a ripper in search of more challenging waves, head to nearby Rams at Midigama (about 3 miles from Weligama). The Rams area, a heavy right-hand reef, is known for its shallow, hollow, and fast waves—sometimes with barrels. If hanging ten isn’t your thing, consider watching the waves from one of the many beachfront cafés. Or, take in some yoga. Several of the surf camps, including The Surfer, offer drop-in yoga classes.

Wild Things

A trip to Sri Lanka would be incomplete without taking in the natural beauty and biodiversity of Yala National Park. Designated a national park in 1938, Yala is the country’s premier wildlife sanctuary and home to 215 bird species and 44 varieties of mammals, including elephants, sloth bears, wild water buffalo, and chital. Its dry forests and grassy plains also offer a rare opportunity to spot Sri Lankan leopards. In fact, the park boasts one of the highest leopard densities in the world. Beyond animal life, you’ll also find dramatic landscapes and ancient ruins. Don’t miss Sithulpawwa Rajamaha Viharaya, a monastery established circa second century BCE. At its peak, this once-major center for Buddhist learning and meditation is said to have housed 12,000 monks. For accommodations that come with animal encounters, consider staying at Wild Coast Tented Lodge, featuring 28 cocoon-like tents adjacent to the jungle and beach.