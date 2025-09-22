Mark Your Calendars for Fairways for the Future

Youth Haven, Collier County’s only emergency and residential shelter for abused and neglected children and teens, will host its annual Fairways for the Future charity golf tournament at Grey Oaks Country Club in Naples October 27.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will support the nonprofit organization and its mission to provide home, hope, and healing for youth in need throughout Southwest Florida.

​Golfers will enjoy championship-caliber play on one of the renowned country club’s award-winning courses. The 18-hole scramble-style tournament begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and includes a grab-and-go breakfast, buffet luncheon, awards reception, and raffle prizes.

Individual tickets are $650; foursome tickets are $2,500. Tickets for lunch only are $100. To purchase tickets, visit youthhavenswfl.org/events.