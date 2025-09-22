Pine Ridge Estates Home Was a Labor of Love

This story begins with an aging 1950s bungalow situated on an overlooked corner lot—that is, until Joseph Bonura Jr., president/CEO of Bonura Custom Homes, discovered it.

Bonura was attracted by the large lot (1.2 acres), no homeowner association fees, equestrian-friendly trails, and proximity to area beaches and city life. The plot’s adjoining corners, permitting access from separate streets, sealed the deal. “Two entrances allowed a primary driveway to the planned 6,000-plus-square-foot main residence, as well as a side entrance to the one-bedroom, one-bath guest house,” explains Bonura.

In New York City on New Year’s Eve in 2023, Bonura and his family met a woman from Southwest Florida who had recently sold her beloved grandparents’ home. After further conversation, Bonura discovered it was the Pine Ridge Drive residence he had just purchased.

When he returned to Florida, he walked through the home with the granddaughter, who reminisced. Bonura’s project became a nod to the previous family who lived at and cared for the property for so many years.

“I poured my heart and soul into getting this house built in such a way that future owners would just love it—and they do,” says Bonura.

To produce what eventually earned a prestigious silver Aurora Award (presented by the Florida Home Builders Association), Bonura partnered with Rebekah Errett-Pikosky and Charlie Hansen, interior designers at Clive Daniel Home in Naples. “The estate was designed with the discerning buyer in mind,” explains Bonura. Two months prior to completion, a Nebraska couple bought the residence and added their personal stamp, requesting an outdoor garden shower off the lanai, driveway gates, and other minor touches.

The grand front door opens to an expansive view, starting with the sleek and comfortable great room. Drenched in warm walnut, natural stone, and black accents, the living space displays a large pool area framed by a lush tropical preserve. Making the most of natural beauty is high on this builder’s list. “One of the things we like to do is peek out all the windows once the home is framed,” Bonura shares. “Then we place trees and shrubs for something to look at, or for privacy.”

In the chef-worthy kitchen, slatted wood accents add visual appeal. “The homeowners like to watch sports on TV when entertaining, so we reversed the kitchen island and the stools face the entertainment center,” says Errett-Pikosky. A full butler’s kitchen hidden behind doors promises cooking messes will never be seen by guests.

Adjacent to the beautiful formal dining area is a floor-to-ceiling, walk-in wine room. A utilitarian focal point, the glass enclosed space holds 750 bottles. By night, it casts a soft, romantic glow.

The designers suggested a dividing wall to create an intimate sitting area in the generously sized primary bedroom suite. Repeating the wall’s faux finish on the ceiling over the bed ties the two spaces together. One of the stateliest rooms in the home is the primary bath, where a freestanding tub takes center stage. “We liked the idea of two porcelain slabs by the tub—one behind it and one on the floor,” details Hansen. Undermounted concrete sinks positioned in a quartz countertop reaffirm the bathroom’s dramatic vibe.

Casually elegant and sited away from the living area, the en-suite bonus room is ideal for a temporary getaway when the couple has a full house. “The living room has a soft, chenille sofa and blue, metallic grass cloth on the walls. It’s very welcoming,” says Hansen.

“My favorite feature in this home is the continuity and how the space flows from room to room, contributing to the overall comfortable and seemingly effortless feel,” shares Errett-Pikosky. “We did a lot of things you don’t see everywhere.” When the homeowner took the final walk through, Bonura says, “she cried tears of happiness.”