Buzz-Free Festivities at Sidebar

As we roll into the holidays and the subsequent social season, the parties and events commence and the adult beverages flow freely. However, those who choose not to consume alcohol (for health-related or other reasons) need not be doomed to a glass of colorless seltzer with a lonely slice of lemon or lime floating about. Even sans spirits, a drink can be—and should be—pretty and appropriately decorated, particularly during the holiday months.

While Sidebar, located in downtown Naples, is best known for cocktails, the hot spot’s Creative Director Angee Dunn and her team can mix up an array of impressive mocktails that are festive enough for a celebration and worthy of applause.

One of their creations is Mom’s Cup of Tea, consisting of turmeric and chai tea on the rocks; it’s topped off with a fresh hibiscus and lemon. With this concoction—and other Sidebar mocktails—drinking to one’s health takes on new meaning.