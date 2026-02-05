Mix Up the Winter Tiger Cocktail

Falling in 2026 on February 17, the Lunar New Year is a time for reflection and renewal. Families gather, red envelopes for good luck are exchanged, and homes are cleaned to sweep away misfortune. Amid these rich traditions, culinary artistry shines.

Perched on the seventh floor of The Perry Hotel Naples, with sweeping views of the Gulf and Cocohatchee River, Tigress Restaurant & Rooftop Bar offers a fresh take on Cantonese-inspired cuisine. Dishes like dry-aged duck and blue crab fried rice blend tradition with innovation, complemented by signature cocktails crafted for festive moments. Libations such as the Winter Tiger, served at the Easy Tiger bar, make for perfect celebratory sips to usher in the Year of the Horse.

Winter Tiger

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz. Empress Gin

3 / 4 oz. fresh lime juice

3 / 4 oz. rosemary syrup

Rosemary sprig for garnish

Fill a shaker with ice. Add liqueur, gin, lime juice, and rosemary syrup. Shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a sprig of fresh rosemary for an aromatic finish.