Sample Corte Dei Venti Wines at Ambrosi & Sons

Special guest host Alessandro Nigrelli of Vinoveritas will guide guests through a showcase of five wines from the family owned winery in southern Montalcino, Italy, including Le Terre Rosse IGT 2023, Sant’Antimo Rosso DOC 2022, Rosso di Montalcino DOC 2021, and a rare side-by-side tasting of Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017 and 2019.

Guests will enjoy antipasti of bread, cheeses, and more while learning how time and terroir influence one of Tuscany’s most celebrated wine regions.