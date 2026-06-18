Sample Corte Dei Venti Wines at Ambrosi & Sons

Ambrosi & Sons will host a special Corte Dei Venti wine tasting on June 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Special guest host Alessandro Nigrelli of Vinoveritas will guide guests through a showcase of five wines from the family owned winery in southern Montalcino, Italy, including Le Terre Rosse IGT 2023, Sant’Antimo Rosso DOC 2022, Rosso di Montalcino DOC 2021, and a rare side-by-side tasting of Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017 and 2019.
Guests will enjoy antipasti of bread, cheeses, and more while learning how time and terroir influence one of Tuscany’s most celebrated wine regions.
Tickets are available now and space is limited. Reservations can be made by calling the store at 239-304-9782 or by visiting ambrosiandsons.com.
Ambrosi & Sons is located at The Shoppes at Vanderbilt Suite 602-604.
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