Carolyn’s Designer Consignment Arrives on the Avenue

The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) recently welcomed the addition of Carolyn’s Designer Consignment to the growing roster of unique retail shops, restaurants, arts and entertainment along Naples’ historic main street.

Located at 400 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 100, Carolyn’s Designer Consignment is a locally owned and operated consignment shop boasting a collection of luxury handbags, clothing, jewelry, shoes, and accessories from beloved design houses like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Prada and Louboutin.

“We are pleased to welcome Carolyn’s Designer Consignment to the ever-expanding list of locally owned and operated boutiques and shops on the Avenue,” said Bruce Barone, executive director for the Fifth Avenue South BID. “Their addition broadens our diversity and solidifies our brand as the place for residents and visitors to shop and dine.

Carolyn’s Designer Consignment is owned by Carolyn Lancaster who recently relocated the shop from Third Street South in Old Naples. Shoppers are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, call 239-331-3632 or visit the website.