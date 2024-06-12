Celebrate Dad’s Day at Rookery Bay

This year, Father’s Day takes place on June 16. First celebrated in June of 1910, it did not become an official day of recognition in the United States until 1972—58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official. To help celebrate the special day, book dad on a morning Essence of the Estuary nature cruise at Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

A local biologist will share some of the most beautiful areas of Southwest Florida from the water. Learn about the history and ecology of Rookery Bay while cruising among the barrier island systems in search of local wildlife, dolphins, manatees, and more. The private three-hour cruise for up to six people ($499) is provided by the reserve’s exclusive eco-tour partner, Rising Tide Explorers.