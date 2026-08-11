Two Chef Events to Savor at Heyday Cookshop

Heyday Cookshop in Naples will set the scene for two chef-forward events this month.

Heyday x Unidos

On August 13, Heyday chef-owner Kayla Pfeiffer and Unidos Executive Chef Alex Malinowski will cook side-by-side for a one-night collaboration blending their distinct culinary perspectives.

Guests can reserve a $90 family-style tasting menu featuring courses created exclusively for the evening or order from the à la carte menu. Guests are encouraged to reserve the tasting menu in advance via Resy here

Chef Brandon Olson Residency + Smoke Show

From now through August 24, North Carolina native Brandon Olson will serve as chef-in-residence, bringing the new-school barbecue approach he developed throughout 17 years in Charleston’s restaurant scene. Known for his expertise in butchery, charcuterie, and smoke, Olson previously worked alongside Top Chef alum Shuai Wang at Jackrabbit Filly and the Bon Appétit-recognized King BBQ.

The residency will culminate in Smoke Show on August 15, a backyard barbecue experience featuring a tasting menu, cold drinks, and live DJs from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.