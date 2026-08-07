The Long Road: 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

For those times in life when you need to transport half a dozen NBA players, plus their oversize luggage, all while towing a boat the size of a small cruise ship, you’ll appreciate owning a Jeep Grand Wagoneer L.

The emphasis here is on that letter “L.” Though they should have adorned it with the letter “G” for Gargantuan. Or “C” for Colossal.

This thing is huge in that the rear of the Jeep sits in a different zip code to the front. Want to talk to your kids in the third row? Call them on their cell. Shouting won’t cut it.

Compared to the regular, yet still elephantine Grand Wagoneer, the “L” adds another 12 inches to make it 226.7 inches bow to stern. That’s almost 19 feet. Amazon semis aren’t much longer.

But when your teens have grown up to be the height of LeBron or Caitlin, size matters. All three rows of the Wagoneer L offer stretch-out, limo-like legroom and towering headroom.

Yet in a strange quirk, the third-row space of the “L” is the same as the standard Wagoneer, with that extra foot in length and seven-inch longer wheelbase going into rear storage.

And back there, it’s just vast. As in PODS-storage-cube vast. Fold down the second and third row seats, pin curtains to the windows, and you could rent it out as an Airbnb.

Even with the third row in place, there’s over 44 cubic feet of space. Lower the second and third rows and you have over 130 cubic feet. And with over 110 inches of front-to-back space to play with, this Grand Wagoneer L is truly the Mayflower moving truck of SUVs.

For all you adventure and DIY lovers, that means a ton of space for kayaks, SUPs, poles for pole vaulting, ladders from The Home Depot. You name it.

Thankfully, getting in and out of the Jeep is a breeze. Oversized power running boards deploy in a snap, while a touch of a button sees the body lower 1.6 inches below normal ride height.

That same button can also raise the Jeep by up to 3.6 inches when the urge takes you to go offroad, giving you a quite-impressive 10 inches of ground clearance.

For 2026, Jeep dropped using just the Wagoneer name, adding Grand to all models. The multi-model lineup now kicks off with the base Grand Wagoneer 4×2 value leader at $66,995 and soars to the flagship Summit Reserve priced from a lofty $106,105.

The price difference between regular Grand Wagoneer and the “L” is roughly $3,000. A small amount for a big size increase.

Rivals in this big-boy class include stretched “L” versions of Ford’s Expedition and sibling Lincoln Navigator, Chevy’s Suburban and GMC Yukon, plus Cadillac’s Escalade ESV.

I’ve just spent a week helming the lovely Grand Wagoneer L Summit with a blacked-out Obsidian package, priced at $100,105, or $107,585 with a few extras.

So, what’s it like to drive? One word: Big.

Powering the beast is Stellantis Group’s mighty 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, coupled to an eight-speed automatic with four-wheel drive as standard. In the Grand Wagoneer it packs a beefy 420 horseys and 468 torques.

This is truly one of the smoothest, quietest, most refined, most-responsive, most-delightful six-cylinder motors you could wish for and, for me, a match for any rival V8.

Stand on the gas and it’ll punch this 6,300-pound honker from 0 to 60 in around 5.5 seconds, average 22 mpg on the highway, and tow up to 10,000 pounds. That’s impressive.

The Summit’s standard Quadra-Lift adaptive air suspension does its best to tame body roll in curves, but the Jeep’s sheer bulk means that this is no sports SUV.

The suspension doesn’t like the rough stuff either. Over anything-but-pool-table-smooth surfaces, the ride is on the brittle and jittery side.

If you can do without the extra load space, for me, the regular, none-L Grand Wagoneer makes a better choice, and feels less humongous on the road.

But when size matters, and the kids are growing, “L” stands for Love-it.