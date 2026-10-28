Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Naples Botanical Garden

Enjoy Naples Botanical Garden’s festive Día de los Muertos celebration October 31 and November 1

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Enjoy festive dance performances, part of Naples Botanical Garden’s Día de los Muertos celebration. Photo courtesy of Naples Botanical Garden
Enjoy festive dance performances, part of Naples Botanical Garden’s Día de los Muertos celebration. Photo courtesy of Naples Botanical Garden

Pay tribute to the beauty and traditions of Día de los Muertos at Naples Botanical Garden October 31 and November 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Honoring the Mexican holiday that celebrates the lives and memories of loved ones, this festive weekend features vibrant community altars, live music and folkloric dance performances, family-friendly arts and crafts, cultural displays, and towering La Catrina sculptures by artist Ricardo Soltero throughout the garden. Guests can also create a La Catrina–inspired flower crown during guided workshops offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day ($40 members; $60 nonmembers, including garden admission). Fogg Café will serve blue corn empanadas throughout the celebration. The festivities are included with garden admission; free for members. 

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