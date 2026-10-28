Children For The Arts Stages ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’

Children For The Arts will invite audiences to enter a world of pure imagination with its upcoming production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr., hitting the stage at the Pulte Center Theater in Naples November 12-14. The production features a talented cast of young performers from Southwest Florida.

Willy Wonka Jr. follows young Charlie Bucket after he discovers one of five coveted Golden Tickets hidden inside Wonka Bars. Charlie and the other lucky winners are invited inside Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory, where they encounter incredible inventions, colorful characters, Oompa Loompas, and unexpected surprises.

Featuring imaginative sets, colorful costumes, and beloved songs (think: “The Candy Man,” “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” and “Pure Imagination”), this family-friendly musical promises a deliciously entertaining experience.

In addition, Children For The Arts will hold a special Wonka Bar Golden Ticket fundraiser, extending the magic beyond the stage and creating an immersive experience for audience members. Guests can purchase full-size Wonka Bars for the chance to discover a Golden Ticket hidden inside. Five Wonka Bars sold at each performance will contain Golden Tickets redeemable for prizes. One lucky Golden Ticket will reveal the grand prize: a full scholarship to Children For The Arts’ upcoming production of Annie Jr. This imaginative addition allows guests to become part of the Wonka story while supporting local young performers.

Tickets are $15-$30 and are available at childrenforthearts.ludus.com. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended.